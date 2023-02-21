Delhi HC seeks NIA stand on plea against PFI probe

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought the stand of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on a plea seeking quashing of its probe against the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) in connection with an alleged criminal conspiracy to carry out terror activities in the country.

Justice Jasmeet Singh issued notice on the petition by arrested PFI leader Oma Salam and asked the agency to file its response.

While the judge remarked during the hearing that "there is no question of stay” in the matter, the counsel for the petitioner said he was “not pressing it” either.