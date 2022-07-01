Delhi HC seeks police stand on Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair's plea against police remand

Police, while seeking an extension of Zubair's custody by five days, had told the trial court that the accused was allegedly following a trend where he used religious tweets in an effort to get famous and that there was a deliberate effort to create social disharmony and hurt religious feelings.



The investigating agency had also said that the accused joined the probe but did not cooperate and various material from his phone was deleted.



Advocate Vrinda Grover, appearing for the accused, had opposed the police plea alleging that the agency had called Zubair for questioning in some other case but he was arrested in the present case in haste.



Zubair's counsel had also said that the photo which the accused used in the tweets is of an old Hindi film from 1983 by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, 'Kissi Se Na Kehna', and that the film was not banned.