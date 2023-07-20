Delhi HC seeks WFI stand on exempting Vinesh, Bajrang from Asian Games trials

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) to state before it the basis for the exemption grant to wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia from the Asian Games trials.

Justice Subramonium Prasad, while hearing a petition by Under-20 World Champion Antim Panghal and Under-23 Asian Champion Sujeet Kalkal against the direct entry handed to Phogat and Punia, asked the sporting body to file its response during the day.

"If it (basis for selection) is just, fair and reasonable, it is the end of the matter," said the judge as he listed the matter for hearing on Friday.

The court asked the counsel for the WFI to state what was the basis for selection besides Phogat and Punia being good sportspersons.