Delhi HC stays order setting aside LOC against Huawei CEO

In the earlier order while removing the LOC against Li, the trial court had said that the Chinese company is "not a fly-by-night operator, and considering that it generates considerable revenue from India, it is prudent that a condition is imposed upon payment of salary, bonus, ESOPs, and other benefits".



On May 1, Xiongwei was stopped at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi in the wake of the LOC. He was set to attend an official meeting of his company in Bangkok.



Earlier, advocate Vijay Aggarwal, who appeared for the petitioner, said despite repeated requests, the authorities didn't provide any reason for the LOC.



In the earlier hearing, in an apparent reference to a dialogue from a Bollywood movie, Li had told the court that "I am a Chinese and not a terrorist".



As per one of the contentions of the Income Tax Department, Huawei had a "willful failure" of providing account books and relevant documents during a search at the Chinese tech giant's Gurugram office.