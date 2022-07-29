Delhi HC to hear plea on pendency of criminal cases against MPs, MLAs

The Delhi High Court on Friday is scheduled to hear a case about the pendency of criminal cases against members of Parliament (MPs) and Legislative Assemblies (MLAs).



The matter, which will be heard by a bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Subramonium Prasad, was instituted in October 2020 by the court on its own after the Supreme Court's direction to all high courts to monitor the pending criminal cases against lawmakers.



The Supreme Court had issued the direction after observing that there has been no substantial improvement in disposal of pending criminal cases against sitting and former lawmakers.