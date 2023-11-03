Delhi HC to hear 'right to be forgotten' petitions in February

The Delhi High Court has listed a batch of petitions that request the removal of online content by invoking the "right to privacy" and the "right to be forgotten", for hearing in February 2024.

Justice Navin Chawla granted time for the parties to complete the pleadings and allowed the Internet Freedom Forum to intervene by filing written submissions.

One petitioner urged the court to direct search engine Google to block search results related to certain allegations against him in a criminal case since a closure report was filed by the investigating agency.

Google opposed this request, stating it cannot act as a censor or whitewash history.