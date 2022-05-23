Delhi HC unhappy over stopping of sanitary napkins distribution in schools

The government's counsel, pointing out the cancellation of an earlier tender in relation to the distribution of sanitary napkins, said a fresh tender has been issued which is likely to be operational before the schools reopen after the summer vacation.



Petitioner Social Jurist, an NGO through Advocate Ashok Agarwal, submitted that the city government's Directorate of Education had adopted the Kishori Yojana scheme under which girl students enrolled in its schools will be provided sanitary napkins to maintain personal hygiene and general health in addition to eliminating obstacles in their studies.



Praying for the restoration of the facility, the petitioner said it is critical for girl students' personal hygiene and overall health, as its absence has a negative impact on their study and attendance.