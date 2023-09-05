Delhi HC upholds Centre's notification bringing all medical devices under 'drug' definition

Additionally, the bench said that the expression "such devices" under Section 3(b)(iv) of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act must be interpreted in conjunction with the part of the statute that allows the Central Government to specify devices through official notifications after consulting the Drugs and Technical Advisory Board.

The court noted that the Union Ministry had formed an expert committee in 2019 to include non-notified medical devices under regulatory oversight and that the committee engaged with various stakeholders.

In conclusion, the court found no need to interfere with the impugned notifications, stating that they do not violate Article 14 or 21 of the Constitution.

The court said that there was no manifest arbitrariness or unreasonableness in the policy shift to bring all medical devices under a regulatory regime.

“In our view, MHFW has granted sufficient time to manufacturers, importers, sellers and distributors sufficient time to transition to a regulatory regime. The 2nd 2020 Notification was necessitated, as with the issuance of the 1st 2020 Notification, the provisions of the 1940 Act would have straightaway become applicable for all manufacturers unless exemption was granted to enable the applicants to transition to the amended regime,” the bench said.