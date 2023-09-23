Delhi HC urges gender-sensitive language in legal documents, pleadings

While gender-sensitive language should be encouraged, use of derogatory terms that perpetuate gender stereotypes and undermine the dignity and rights of individuals based on their gender should not be used in legal documents and pleadings, the Delhi High Court has said.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma made the observation while hearing a woman's plea challenging a trial court's grant of anticipatory bail to a man accused of raping her under false pretenses of marriage.

While the court did not cancel the anticipatory bail, it strongly objected to the derogatory language used by the accused against the woman in his counter affidavit.

Justice Sharma cited the recent 'Handbook on Combating Gender Stereotypes' launched by the Supreme Court, suggesting its use in drafting pleadings, orders, and judgements.