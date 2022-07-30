Delhi Health Minister masterminded the entire operations: ED

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has reportedly enough evidence to prove that Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain and his family were allegedly involved in money laundering as they acquired assets disproportionate to his known source of income to the tune of Rs 1,62,50,294.

"This case is a classic case of money laundering involving meticulous planning and execution at all three stages of placement, layering and integration of the proceeds of crime generated by Jain and his aides. He acquired cash from unfair means by commission while holding office as a Cabinet Minister in Delhi," the ED said.

"Subsequently the said cash amount were transferred through chartered accountant by hawala operators to Kolkata to entry operators for layering of the cash transactions. Thereafter the entry operators knowingly and intentionally layered the cash in different shell companies' bank accounts and finally transferred the said amounts to companies owned by the Delhi Health Minister," the central agency added.

The said money was used for purchasing agriculture land and the said properties and agricultural land are now being projected as untainted origins, the ED said.

Audited books were signed by the chartered accountant appointed by Jain despite having complete knowledge of the crime.

The Delhi Health Minister masterminded the entire operations and executed the accommodation entries against cash with full preparation and with a "guilty mind".

"The aforestated transactions and the criminal conspiracy was carried out by Jain and his aides with complete preparation and knowledge of the criminal nature of the activities," the ED said.

Earlier on Friday, the Rouse Avenue court has said that the alleged shell companies -- Akinchan Developers Private Limited, Paryas Infosolutions Private Limited, Manglayatan Developers Private Limited and JJ Ideal Estate Private Limited -- have been represented through the Delhi Health Minister, however, the same are admittedly companies.

It is not a case of the ED that at present, Satyendar Jain is either the Director or has been appointed by the said companies to represent them.

The Special Public Prosecutor for ED has submitted before the court that amended memo will be filed to bring on record through whom the companies may be representated.

The present case is predicated upon the case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation against the accused in 2017.

As per the allegations in the said FIR, the Delhi Health Minister, while posted and functioning as a Minister in the government of NCT of Delhi had acquired assets disproportionate to his known source of income to the tune of Rs 1,62,50,294 between February 14, 2015, to May 31, 2017, with the help of other people and his family members, namely his wife Poonam Jain, Ajit Prasad Jain, Sunil Kumar Jain, Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain.

Jain and his family members exercised control and had a substantial stake in certain companies, namely Paryas Infosolution Pvt. Ltd, Indo Metalimpex Pvt. Ltd, Akinchan Developers Pvt. Ltd. and Mangalayatan Projects Pvt. Ltd.

These companies were also found to be involved in money laundering amounting to Rs 16.38 crore.

The Delhi Health Minister was one of the Directors in three of the said companies (except Mangalayatan Projects Pvt. Ltd.) before becoming a Cabinet Minister in the Government of NCT of Delhi.

Money was given in cash to some Kolkata-based entry operators of different shell companies by Jain, through his employee for providing accommodation entries in lieu of cash.

The said Kolkata-based entry operators re-routed the money so received from Jain, by making investment in the companies beneficially owned and controlled by the Delhi Minister.

The ED revealed that agricultural land purchased with the amount received as accommodation entries against cash in Manglayatan Projects Pvt. Ltd. was transferred in the name of Jain's family members -- Swati Jain, Sushila Jain and Indu Jain -- to frustrate the proceeds of crime and even the payment for purchase of land had not been made through the cheques mentioned in the registration deeds.

The idea of accommodation entries was a brainchild of the Delhi Health Minister.

Scheme of laundering of proceeds of crime was conceptualised and executed by Satyendar Jain.