Delhi heatwave: LG orders paid break for labourers, water pots at bus stops

Delhi lt governor V.K. Saxena on Wednesday, 29 May, has directed that labourers at construction sites be given a paid break from 12 noon to 3 p.m. in view of the heatwave conditions in the city, with temperatures hovering around 50 degrees Celsius in several parts.

The LG has directed that the three-hour break for labourers already implemented by the Delhi Development Authority since 20 May should continue across all sites until temperatures come down to below 40 degrees Celsius.

The LG had instructed the DDA on 20 May to make adequate arrangements for providing water and coconut water to labourers at construction sites too, so that they can stay hydrated, officials said.

He has also directed that the chief secretary should immediately call a meeting of officers of the PWD, DJB, I&FC, MCD, NDMC, power department and DUSIB and issue necessary directions for protecting labourers and supervisory staff from the extreme heat conditions, they said.

Apart from this, he has directed that earthen pots with drinking water be arranged at bus stops to provide relief to passengers, that tankers with treated water from the STPs be deployed for sprinkling the roads, that water sprinklers installed in high-rise buildings and along the roads should be activated for tackling pollution and heat both to offer respite to the people of Delhi NCR, they added.