Delhi HC closes plea to permit Sonam Wangchuk, others to protest

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday, 22 October, closed the proceedings on a plea seeking permission for climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and others to hold a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

Petitioner Apex Body Leh's counsel said they no longer wished to press the plea as the protest stood withdrawn following a discussion with the authorities.

Solicitor general Tushar Mehta, who was representing Delhi Police, added that Wangchuk has also withdrawn his fast and, therefore, the petition might not survive.

Wangchuk -- who had been sitting on an indefinite fast at Delhi's Ladakh Bhawan since 6 October -- ended his fast on Monday evening after the home ministry assured him that the talks on Ladakh's demands will resume in December.

In view of the statements of the parties, a bench of justices Prathiba M. Singh and Amit Sharma said, "Petition is dismissed as withdrawn."

Wangchuk and his associates from Ladakh had marched to the national capital to demand the inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. They were detained at the capital's Singhu border by the Delhi Police and released on the night of 2 October.