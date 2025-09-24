Delhi HC declines plea to remove Afzal Guru, Maqbool Bhatt graves from Tihar

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday declined to entertain a petition seeking the removal of the graves of Mohammad Afzal Guru and Mohammad Maqbool Bhatt from the premises of Tihar Jail. Both men were convicted and executed for terrorism-related offences and buried within the jail compound.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela made it clear that no existing law or prison rule prohibits cremation or burial within jail premises.

The plea, filed by a social organisation and an individual petitioner, argued that the presence of these graves inside a state-controlled prison could lead to the glorification of terrorism and has allegedly turned Tihar Jail into a "radical pilgrimage site" where extremist elements gather to pay homage to the two convicted terrorists.

The petition also sought that, if necessary, the remains be relocated to an undisclosed location to prevent any symbolic veneration and maintain public order. The court, however, questioned the basis of these claims and noted that the petitioners had not provided any concrete data or statutory violation to justify the intervention.

While the petitioners argued that such information was available in the public domain and had been reported by the media, the bench observed that newspaper reports alone could not form the basis of a Public Interest Litigation.