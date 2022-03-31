Delhi High Court dismisses plea seeking Bharat Ratna for Ratan Tata

However, the bench asked the petitioner's counsel to withdraw it or else will impose cost, stating it is not for the court to interfere in the matter. The bench told the petitioner to approach the government if he wants. "Is it for us to decide who the Bharat Ratna should be awarded to? You either withdraw or we will impose cost," the bench said.



Highlighting the philanthropical work of Tata and his company, the petitioner Rakesh, who claimed to be a social activist said in the plea: "Ratan Tata is a great businessman and under his leadership, the business focused on global expansion. After retiring as Chairman of Tata Sons in 2012, Ratan Tata has been active in investing, in a personal capacity, in startups and encouraging young entrepreneurs."