Delhi HC disposes of PIL on deepfake videos, asks poll panel to take action

The Delhi High Court on Thursday, 2 May, disposed of a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking measures to curb the spread of deepfake videos during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, asking the Election Commission of India to address the issue.

The PIL, filed by Lawyers Voice, raised concerns about the potential impact of deepfake content on the electoral process and sought intervention from the court.

A division bench of acting chief justice Manmohan and justice Manmeet P.S. Arora said that the court could not issue directives in the middle of an election, and instead, directed the petitioner to submit a detailed representation to the Election Commission of India (ECI).