Delhi High Court gets 3 new judges, working strength rises to 47

With the three new judges taking charge of their office, the working strength of the high court rose to 47, against the sanctioned strength of 60.



According to notifications issued by the Law Ministry on Wednesday, the Centre notified the appointment of eight new High Court judges and transfers of six judges.



The Centre has appointed advocate Wasim Sadiq Nargal as an additional judge of the Jammu & Kashmir High Court, four years after his name was recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium.