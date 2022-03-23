Delhi High Court issues notice on plea against NEET for homoeopathy courses

In a related plea on per centile criteria of NEET, the High Court last week had observed that there is a dearth of doctors, whether MBBS or specialists. Further, it observed that people have to go to places like Ukraine because of this situation.The score corresponding to the NEET percentile varies each year depending on the number of students to qualify and the seats available. SC, ST, and OBC students have to score within the 40th percentile, while general category students must score within the 50th percentile.