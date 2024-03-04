Delhi High Court issues notice to ministry, WFI on wrestlers' plea

The Delhi High Court, on Monday issued notice to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and the ad-hoc committee of the sports body on a plea moved by wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Satyawrat Kadiyan challenging the WFI circular to conduct selection trials for the Senior Asian Wrestling Championships 2024 and Asian Olympic Games Qualifier Wrestling Tournament.

Justice Sachin Datta listed the matter for further hearing on 7 March and sought a response from all parties by then. He also gave time to the Union government’s lawyer for its response.

The plea sought a direction to the federation to "cease and desist" from conducting the national trials as notified through its circulated issued on 26 February. The plea also sought to direct the Union government and the sports ministry to make the wrestling federation compliant with the National Sports Development Code, 2011, and for conducting the national selection trials for all international events under the Court's supervision and monitoring.

The plea by the petitioners states that the Union government, on 7 January, had restrained WFI from organising any activity and competitions organised by it would be treated as unsanctioned and unrecognised.

The plea states that under no circumstances can the wrestling federation be construed to be a “legal, fair and unbiased body” to conduct free and fair national trials for international sports events, including the Asian Championships and World Championships.