Delhi High Court nixes plea seeking 2018 SC Collegium meeting details

During the last hearing, Senior Advocate Prashant Bhushan appeared for the petitioner Anjali Bharadwaj.



Seeking the details of the collegium, the petitioner filed the RTI application on February 26, 2019. However, the petitioner was informed that the information sought was held to be not proper by the First Appellate Authority (FAA) and therefore not relevant.



The plea referred to an earlier quote of former apex court judge Madan Lokur who had expressed his disappointment over the Supreme Court Collegium's December 12, 2018 resolution of elevating Justice Pradeep Nandrajog and Justice Rajendra Menon to the Supreme Court not being put in the public domain.



As opposed to the December 12, 2018 collegium decision of which Justice Lokur was a part, the collegium later recommended elevating Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice Sanjiv Khanna to the Supreme Court, superseding as many as 32 other judges, triggering a controversy at that time.