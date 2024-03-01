Delhi HC overturns directive to reveal Ram Temple trust tax information

The Delhi High Court has overturned an order by the Central Information Commission (CIC), which had mandated the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to disclose information about the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust under the Right to Information (RTI) Act. The trust oversees the management of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The high court’s decision came as it ruled in favour of a petition filed by the CBDT, challenging the CIC's order dated 30 November 2022.

Justice Subramonium Prasad said RTI applicant Kailash Chandra Moondra has the option to seek the desired information through appropriate channels specified under the Income Tax Act instead of the RTI Act.

Moondra had filed an RTI application requesting detailed documents related to the trust's application for tax exemptions or deductions on its donations, including a copy of the trust deed.