Delhi HC refuses to entertain PIL over LPG shortage
Court says supply constraints and export decisions fall within executive domain, not for judicial intervention
Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a PIL raising concerns over an “acute shortage” of domestic LPG cylinders, observing that the issue — linked to supply constraints and the ongoing conflict in West Asia — falls within the government’s domain.
A bench of Chief Justice D.K. Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia termed the situation a “fallout of the war” in West Asia and said it would not pass “futile” directions when the Centre has already issued various orders on LPG supply, including under the Essential Commodities Act.
“Are we running a government? We do not interfere in such matters,” the bench told the petitioner.
“These are matters to be tackled by the executive considering the exigencies caused not only because of the demand but also the problems at the supply end. Mandamus cannot be issued in such a situation. You are asking us to issue a mandamus like eradicate poverty. The obligation of the government or oil companies in such matters is dependent on the resources,” the court observed.
Even as the petitioner sought a restraint on LPG exports amid the alleged shortage, the court said it cannot decide the economic policies of the country.
“What are you saying? Are we here to decide whether a commodity is to be exported, imported or should be hoarded or kept in godowns or released? These are the functions of the executive. These are economic policies. We cannot reflect upon all this in such a simplified manner,” the bench said.
The court also observed that the petition did not contain “concrete” information on LPG exports.
The petitioner contended that millions are suffering due to the unavailability of domestic LPG cylinders, which, he alleged, are being sold in the black market for up to Rs 5,000 — arguing this showed a failure on the Centre’s part.
The court, however, asked the petitioner to show the law that casts a “duty” on the government to regularly supply cylinders to families and told him to approach the authorities concerned with his grievances.
It also turned down his request to form a judicial panel to supervise the situation.
“Situation is not unknown. We all know the reason. Whatever possible action is possible for the government has already been taken,” the court said.
The bench further remarked that the petitioner appeared unaware of the “vastness” of the country when he claimed that 75 per cent of families in India use LPG for cooking instead of traditional fuels.
“You do not know the vastness of this country. Seventy-five per cent of families in India are using LPG? You need to go to the remote places of this country,” the court said.
On the petitioner’s claim that even the high court canteen had suffered due to the LPG shortage, the bench noted that the issue had already been addressed, with a PNG connection arranged for the canteen.
The court disposed of the petition while allowing the petitioner to make a representation to the authorities concerned, directing that such a representation be duly attended to.
With PTI inputs
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