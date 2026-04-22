Delhi HC refuses to entertain PIL over LPG shortage

Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a PIL raising concerns over an “acute shortage” of domestic LPG cylinders, observing that the issue — linked to supply constraints and the ongoing conflict in West Asia — falls within the government’s domain.

A bench of Chief Justice D.K. Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia termed the situation a “fallout of the war” in West Asia and said it would not pass “futile” directions when the Centre has already issued various orders on LPG supply, including under the Essential Commodities Act.

“Are we running a government? We do not interfere in such matters,” the bench told the petitioner.

“These are matters to be tackled by the executive considering the exigencies caused not only because of the demand but also the problems at the supply end. Mandamus cannot be issued in such a situation. You are asking us to issue a mandamus like eradicate poverty. The obligation of the government or oil companies in such matters is dependent on the resources,” the court observed.

Even as the petitioner sought a restraint on LPG exports amid the alleged shortage, the court said it cannot decide the economic policies of the country.

“What are you saying? Are we here to decide whether a commodity is to be exported, imported or should be hoarded or kept in godowns or released? These are the functions of the executive. These are economic policies. We cannot reflect upon all this in such a simplified manner,” the bench said.