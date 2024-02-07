Delhi High Court rejects bail plea for Sanjay Singh

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of Aam Admi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, accused in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, who presided over the case, pronounced her order dismissing Singh's plea after having it reserved on 31 January.

The judge said no ground has been made out for grant of bail. However, the court directed to expedite the trial once it starts to protect the rights of Singh as an accused.

"This would be subject to the condition that neither the counsel for Singh nor the prosecution will seek unnecessary adjournments," the court clarified.

Singh had moved the High Court seeking bail on 4 January after Special Judge MK Nagpal of Rouse Avenue Court on 22 December dismissed his plea.