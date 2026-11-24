Jurisdiction under the POSH Act

The case centred on whether TERI’s internal complaints committee (ICC) had the statutory authority to investigate allegations against the organisation’s director general.

The high court held that Section 6(1) of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, commonly known as the POSH Act, requires complaints against an employer to be examined by a district-level local committee.

Since Pachauri headed TERI at the time of the complaint, he qualified as an employer under the legislation, the court observed.

The court directed the local committee to follow the prescribed legal procedure and principles of natural justice while reconsidering the matter.

Court stresses procedural fairness

Advocate Ashish Dixit, appearing on behalf of Pachauri’s legal representatives, argued that the internal committee had examined witnesses without providing their statements to Pachauri or allowing him an opportunity to cross-examine them.

The complainant’s counsel maintained that, given the sensitive nature of sexual harassment proceedings, cross-examination could not be claimed as an absolute right.

The high court acknowledged that cross-examination was neither an absolute entitlement nor a mandatory requirement in every sexual harassment inquiry. However, it observed that when adverse findings relied substantially on witness statements or documentary evidence, the person facing the complaint must receive a fair opportunity to examine and rebut such material.