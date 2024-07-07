HC to hear on 8 July Kejriwal's plea for additional meetings with lawyers

The Delhi High Court is scheduled to hear on Monday, 8 July, a plea by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, arrested in the Delhi excise 'scam' cases, seeking additional meetings with his lawyers.

The plea is listed for hearing before justice Neena Bansal Krishna.

Kejriwal has challenged a trial court's 1 July order rejecting his application for directions to the prison authorities for granting two additional meetings in a week with his lawyers through video conferencing.

Presently, he is allowed two meetings with his lawyers in a week.

In the plea before the trial court, Kejriwal said he was facing around 30 litigations across the country and on the grounds of the right to a fair trial, he required two additional meetings with his lawyers through video conferencing to discuss the cases.

The trial court rejected the plea, saying the counsel for the applicant had failed to convince the court as to how the applicant was entitled to two additional legal meetings through video conferencing on the same grounds which have been discussed and dealt with in the earlier order.