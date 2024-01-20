Delhi house fire: Malfunctioning room heater, electronic door locks blamed for the 6 deaths

Six persons, including four women, died when a fire broke out in a house in Delhi's Pitampura area on Thursday as they were unable to escape due to malfunctioning electronic door locks, sources said.

The incident occurred on Thursday, 18 January.

The victims were identified as Rakesh Gupta, 62, his wife Renu Gupta, 62, Shweta, 30, Kirti, 25, Shanu Verma, 27, and Santosh, 25, all residents of a 4-storey building where the fire broke out on the first and second floors.

Preliminary investigations point to a room heater on the first floor as the probable cause of the fire.

It is believed that the heater, possibly used to dry wet clothes, sparked flames that quickly engulfed the duplex house.

According to official sources, an elderly woman residing on the first floor had switched on the room heater before leaving the house to purchase medicines. In her absence, it is suspected that clothing near the heater ignited, leading to a rapid spread of the fire throughout the building.

As occupants on the third and fourth floors attempted to escape by opening their windows, thick smoke filled the air, making it impossible for them to flee.