Delhi implements GRAP to tackle winter pollution

Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai has announced the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the national capital starting Sunday, in anticipation of a potential rise in pollution levels during the winter season.

GRAP is a central component of Delhi's Winter Action Plan, consisting of four stages.

He said that actions will be taken in accordance with GRAP steps once the Air Quality Index (AQI) enters the "poor" category. As of now, Delhi's AQI remains below 200, but the stringency of GRAP measures will adjust based on evolving conditions.