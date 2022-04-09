Delhi: Italian Embassy's counsellor robbed, 2 held

Accordingly, based on her complaint, an FIR under section 392 (Punishment for robbery) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Lodhi Colony police station and the investigation was taken up.



During investigation, both the accused were identified, however, it was learnt that they have already been arrested by the staff of Hazrat Nizamuddin police station in a separate case of Arms Act on March 31.



The arrested accused have disclosed that they committed robbery with the said counsellor of the Italian Embassy. The robbed mobile phone of the complainant was also recovered from their possession. One of the accused Narender alias Kakey was previously found involved in four cases, the official added.