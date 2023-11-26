Delhi Jal Board contractors threaten to stall work over non-payment of dues

Alleging non-payment of dues since February this year, a section of contractors working for the Delhi Jal Board has said they will stop ongoing projects from November 27.

DJB Vice Chairman Somnath Bharti claimed despite repeated directions from the finance minister, the finance fepartment has not released funds for the last three months and he will reach out to the Lieutenant Governor seeking his intervention.

The Delhi Jal Board Contractors Welfare Association has written to the Additional Chief Engineer mentioning that the workers will stop all the ongoing works due to nonpayment of dues.

"After detailed deliberations and finding no option, it was unanimously decided that all the ongoing works related to water leakages, water contamination, maintenance of water supply, settled sewerage system, maintenance of sewerage system, operation of tube wells and pumping stations, providing sewer beldars/engagement labours and de-silting work will be stopped from November 27," the letter read.