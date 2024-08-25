Delhi Jal Board crippled over years by inaction, paucity of funds, alleges AAP

The Delhi Jal Board has received only Rs 473 crore of Rs 7,195 crore allocated to it in the 2024-25 budget, according to official documents, a source from the Aam Aadmi Party said.

The curtailed disbursal has crippled the DJB's ability to address essential infrastructure, they said.

Documents show that Rs 1,122 crore has been received so far in this fiscal -- remainder carried forward from the past fiscal - of the entire allocation approved by the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Lieutenant Governor, and Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Before January 2023, the DJB used to demand the allocated budget in installments by attaching a certificate of expenditure. Usually about 95 per cent of the amount would be released to it in proportion to the demand, according to the documents.