Delhi: Left, farmer groups protest against eviction drive in J-K

Farmer groups and Left leaders from Jammu and Kashmir protested at the Jantar Mantar here on Friday, demanding the withdrawal of the land eviction order 2020 under which the Union Territory administration has launched a drive to retrieve state land from encroachers.

At a protest organised by the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) and Jammu and Kashmir Kisan Tehreek (JKKT), the groups also demanded withdrawal of changes in land laws, and said the evictions should be stopped.

Speaking at the protest, Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said while a petition on abrogation of Article 370 and 35A is still pending with the Supreme Court, laws are being changed in the Union Territory.

"Laws are being changed in Jammu and Kashmir, and common, working class people, specially farmers, are getting affected. The change in law which allows outsiders to buy land in J&K is not right," Yechury said.

"In 1927, Maharaja Hari Singh enacted a law barring outsiders from buying land in J&K. This law is not exclusive for Jammu and Kashmir, many states have similar laws," he said. "This is a conspiracy to sell agriculture land to corporates".

The CPI-M leader also questioned why elections were not being held in the Union Territory, even though the delimitation exercise is over.

"People of J&K have no representatives, they cannot raise this issue with anyone. It's been five years, and they've not held elections yet," he said.