Delhi LG directs officials to come up with time-bound plan for unauthorised colonies regularisation

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena directed the officials to come up with a time-bound plan for regularisation of the unauthorised colonies and stressed that the process needed to be made simple and hassle-free, said officials of the Raj Niwas on Monday.

Following the passage of the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) 2023 by the Parliament recently, Saxena chaired a meeting with the chief secretary, the officials of urban development, PWD, the vice-chairman of DDA, the commissioner of MCD and other senior officials of various stakeholder departments/agencies, they added.

The officials said that he took stock of the progress and status of works related to regularisation of the unauthorized colonies and rehabilitation of the slum dwellers under the PM-UDAY and PMAY (Urban) respectively.

Saxena asked the officers to give specific timelines with regards to complete implementation of PM-UDAY, PMAY and the Land Pooling Policy of the DDA.

The lieutenant governor was informed that ambiguity in the boundaries of the unauthorised colonies, repeated extension of cut off dates and uncertainty in notified slum clusters had kept the issue hanging for long and this finally led the Centre to formulate the PM-UDAY and PMAY schemes in 2019.