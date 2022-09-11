Delhi LG nod for CBI probe in alleged irregularities in procurement of DTC buses

A source with the LG office said that the report substantiated the claims made in the complaint and the same discrepancies were clearly brought out in a report by the Deputy Commissioner, DTC.



"The DTC had floated the tender with RFP No CGM/SBU/924/2019/AC for procurement of 1000 buses and it was a single tender for supply of 1000 BS-IV or latest buses. In the pre bid, the quantity of 1000 buses was bifurcated into 400 BS-IV buses and 600 BS-VI buses but the tender still remained one only and the bidders could have made the bid for the entire quantity of these buses of both types," the report said.



As per the report, TATA Motors Ltd made a bid for 600 buses only. At the same time, JBM made bid for 1000 buses (400 BS-IV and 600 BS-VI) at a rate higher than Tata Motors. In effect, JBM became the single bidder and therefore, the tender should have been rejected and fresh tender should have been called by the Tender Committee.



However, the bidding consultant (DIMTS) and the Tender Committee of DTC did not correctly evaluate the financial bids. The Committee declared M/S TATA Motors Ltd eligible for the bid of 600 BS-VI buses.



The report by the Chief Secretary also brings out clearly that the committee headed by OP Aggrawal, IAS (retd) to look into the charges of irregularities and corruption in the procurement of buses in June 2021, in its report submitted in August 2021, clearly indicted the AAP government for "procedural deviations in the entire tendering and procurement procedure".



On the basis of this, Chief Secretary recommended to refer the matter to CBI, and that has been approved by the LG VK Saxena.