Delhi LG orders probe into irregularities in power subsidy, seeks report from Chief Secretary

It has also violated its own Cabinet decision of 2015-16, that entailed that Audit of BRPL and BYPL be conducted every year for electricity subsidy paid to them by the Delhi Government. It allowed for no audit to be done even as payments amounting to Rs 11,500 crore kept getting settled in favour of BRPL and BYPL; and blocked the implementation of DBT in the disbursal of power subsidy to the people in contravention of DERC order of 2018, with the sole aim of concealing the actual number of subsidy beneficiaries and thereby paying unverified amounts to these DISCOMS, paving the way for kick-backs and commissions", it said.



As per the complainants, earlier the senior government officers of the Delhi Government were nominated as Directors on Board of Directors of BRPL and BYPL to represent the Delhi Government - as Delhi government owns 49 per cent shares of BYPL and BRPL - so that interests of the government are protected.



However, AAP appointed active political functionaries of its party, viz. Jasmine Shah, Naveen ND Gupta as nominee Directors on Board of Directors of BRPL and BYPL, so that this exercise of swindling public money in collusion with these two Anil Ambani owned companies could be carried out without any intervention of Govt. Servants, the complainants have alleged.



The complainants have demanded that a thorough inquiry be done and action against the government nominated Directors be taken, said the source.