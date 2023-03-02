Delhi LG Saxena recommends names of Atishi, Bharadwaj to Prez for appointment as ministers

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has recommended the names of AAP MLAs Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj to President Droupadi Murmu for appointments as ministers in the Cabinet, officials said on Thursday.

However, their appointment will only be effective once the resignations of Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain are accepted by the President, they added.

Following the resignations by Sisodia and Jain, two Cabinet berths have fallen vacant. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has recommended the names of Atishi and Bharadwaj to Saxena for elevation as Cabinet ministers.