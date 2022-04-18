Delhi likely to witness heatwave conditions during day

The national capital is likely to witness heatwave conditions during the day, with the maximum temperature settling around 42 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday.



The minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 22.5 degrees Celsius, one notch higher than the season's normal, the IMD said.



"Heatwave conditions in isolated pockets very likely to prevail over Punjab, Haryana-Delhi, south Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand during 18th-19th," the IMD said in a bulletin.