Delhi liquor policy case: TRS leader Kavitha's name figures in ED's remand report

"The 12 per cent margin to the wholesalers was devised to extract half of it as a kickback to the AAP leaders. As per the investigation carried so far, Vijay Nair, on behalf of leaders of AAP has at least received kickbacks to the tune of Rs 100 crore from a group called South Group (controlled by Sarath Reddy, K. Kavitha, Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy) by various persons including Amit Arora. The same has been disclosed by the arrestee Amit Arora in his statements," reads the report.



This is the first time that Kavitha's name has figured in the investigation.



It was in August that BJP MP Parvesh Varma and former MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa had made allegations linking her to the scam.



On a defamation case filed by Kavitha, City Civil Court in Hyderabad, in an interim order, had directed the BJP leaders not to make any defamatory statements against Kavitha.