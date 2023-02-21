Delhi logs third hottest February day since 1969 as temperature crosses 33 degrees Celsius

Delhi on Monday recorded the third hottest February day since 1969 with the maximum temperature at the Safdarjung observatory, the national capital's primary weather station, soaring to 33.6 degrees Celsius.

To put this into perspective, Delhi's maximum temperature on Monday was nine notches above normal.

The automatic weather station at Pitampura recorded a maximum temperature of 35.1 degrees Celsius, a departure of 10 degrees from normal.

The Najafgarh and Ridge stations recorded maximum temperatures of 34.6 and 34.2 degrees Celsius -- 9 to 10 notches above normal. Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) regional forecasting centre, said Delhi recorded an all-time high of 34.1 degrees Celsius on February 26, 2006, and a maximum temperature of 33.9 degrees on February 17, 1993.

"This is the third highest maximum temperature in Delhi in the 1969-2023 period," another IMD official said. The national capital had logged a maximum temperature of 33.2 degrees Celsius on February 26, 2021, data available on the IMD's website showed.

Srivastava said the lack of strong western disturbances was the primary reason for the early heat in Delhi and other parts of northwest India.

"The weather in northwest India is primarily regulated by western disturbances. Since there has been no active western disturbance in the region since January 29, the temperatures have gone up appreciably," he said.

A few feeble western disturbances have led to below-normal precipitation in the hills, Srivastava added.