Unending pattern: Worker dies trying to clean sewer in Delhi

In a tragic event in northwest Delhi’s Ashok Vihar, a 40-year-old man died and three others were hospitalised in critical condition after losing consciousness while cleaning a sewer. The incident took place around 11.30 pm near Harihar Apartments in Ashok Vihar Phase-II, when one worker slipped into the sewer, and others who attempted to help also fell. Bystanders rescued them.

The deceased, identified as Arvind from Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh, was declared dead on arrival at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. The three others — Sonu and Narayan (also Kasganj), and Naresh (from Bihar) — remain in intensive care in a drowsy state.

According to a surviving co-worker, no safety equipment was provided by the company. “Usually, we receive gas masks and other protective gear, but this time we got nothing,” said Narayan. They had been promised around Rs 1,000-1,500 to clean the drain, which they took to earn more, despite the lack of protective measures.

Police stated that the company conducting sewer operations in that area had been active for several days; its manager has been summoned for questioning. An FIR has been filed under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for causing death by negligence (section 106(1)), negligent conduct with respect to machinery (section 289), and also under the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013 — specifically sections 7 and 9.