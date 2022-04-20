Delhi may witness light rain or thundershower in later part of Wednesday

Earlier on Tuesday, eight out of 12 stations of Delhi recorded maximum temperatures of more than 43 degrees Celsius, making Tuesday the warmest in terms of spatial spread of heat wave to severe heat wave in Delhi NCR.



The reason for possible light rain in the second half over Delhi NCR -- and in fact, IMD has predicted for several areas of northwest India -- is connected with the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance resulting in light isolated to scattered rainfall likely over Western Himalayan Region from April 18 to 21.