Delhi mayor elections to be held on 26 April

The mayor and deputy mayor elections for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will be held on 26 April, an official said on Wednesday, 10 April.

According to the MCD secretary's office, the Ordinary April (2024) meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will be held on Friday, 26 April, at 11.00 a.m. in Aruna Asaf Ali Auditorium, A-Block, 4th Floor, Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Civic Centre, Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg, New Delhi.

“Election of Mayor and Deputy Mayor will also be held in this meeting of the corporation,” it said in an order released on Wednesday.

The MCD House, comprising 250 members, holds significant sway in Delhi's political landscape. Presently, the AAP holds the majority with 134 councillors, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) commands 104 seats, with the support of an Independent councillor, elevating its tally to 105.