Delhi MCD Polls: AAP's Shelly Oberoi wins; Kejriwal says ‘people of Delhi won, hooliganism lost’

After three failed attempts, the election for the posts of mayor, deputy mayor and six members of the standing committee was conducted and concluded "peacefully" on Wednesday.

Oberoi assured members that she will run the House in a constitutional manner and called for cooperation from them.

"I assure you all that I will run this House in a constitutional manner. I expect you all will maintain the dignity of the House and cooperate in its smooth functioning," she said after taking the seat of mayor.

While, Shelly Oberoi was AAP's mayoral candidate, BJP had fielded Rekha Gupta. The total number of votes in the mayoral polls is 274.

AAP had a strength of 151 in MCD, 134 elected councillors, 13 MLAs, 3 MPs and a supporting independent councillor. On the other hand, BJP had 112 in its favour,104 elected councillors,7 MPs and 1 MLA.

Fearing clash between AAP and BJP councillors, the authorities stepped up the security inside the municipal House and on the Civic Centre premises in Delhi. Tight security was also installed around the ballot box, and one extra booth was added to speed up voting process.

Congress councillors abstained from participating in the voting process. A total of 200 councillors voted in the mayoral polls.

Last week, Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena gave his nod to convene the municipal House for holding the mayoral election following the apex court order.

The SC on February 17 ordered the issuance of a notice within 24 hours for convening the first meeting of the MCD to fix the date of elections for the mayor, the deputy mayor and the members of the standing committee of the civic body.