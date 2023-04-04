Delhi Metro asks commuters to maintain social etiquette after video of scantily-clad woman goes viral

A video purportedly showing a scantily-clad woman travelling in a Delhi Metro coach has gone viral on the internet, prompting the DMRC to request its commuters to maintain social etiquette.

In the undated video clip, the woman passenger with a rucksack is seen seated next to other women inside a coach. After a while, she stands up and walks when it is seen that she is wearing a two-piece outfit.

Responding to a query over the viral video, the Delhi Metro in a statement on Monday said, "The DMRC expects its commuters to follow all social etiquette and protocols which are acceptable in the society.