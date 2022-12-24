Delhi Metro completes 20 years of successful operations

"Today, DMRC operates 391 kilometers of metro network with 286 stations on 12 corridors (Including Noida - Greater Noida and Rapid Metro, Gurugram) across Delhi-NCR," he said.



Currently, Delhi Metro is the largest metro network in India and among the largest metros in the world with some of the most advanced technologies such as driverless metro operations on two corridors. The network is further being expanded in the phase - IV project, after completion of which, another 65 kilometers of network will be added.



Currently, the construction is in progress on three approved priority corridors of Phase IV. Two of them are the extension of existing Pink (Majlis Park to Maujpur) and Magenta (R K Ashram Marg to Japankpuri West) Lines, while a new Silver Line will come up connecting Tughlakabad to Delhi Aerocity.