Delhi Metro launches WhatsApp-based ticketing service on Airport Line

Delhi Metro commuters will now be able to travel on the Airport Line using a WhatsApp-based ticketing service launched on Tuesday.

The system allows commuters to receive a QR code-based ticket directly on WhatsApp, officials said.

"Further enhancing the travel experience for its commuters in an easy to navigate digital mode, Delhi Metro today introduced a WhatsApp-based ticketing service for travel on its Airport Express Line," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.

The service was launched by DMRC Managing Director Vikas Kumar at the Metro Bhawan here in the presence of other senior officials.