Delhi minister calls for reduction in stubble burning

Delhi Development Minister Gopal Rai during a meeting of Central and state Agriculture Ministers on Thursday called for reduction of stubble burning incidences.

In the meeting, held through video conferencing, issues related to stubble management were discussed.

Rai said that every year, Kejriwal government develops winter action plan based on various factors to address the issue of escalating pollution in Delhi. In this scenario, the stubble burning during the winter season also contributes significantly to the pollution problem.

"To address this issue promptly, our government annually provides free distribution of Pusa Bio-decomposer in the paddy fields, which has yielded highly positive outcomes. This has resulted in the decomposition of stubble and an increase in the fertility of the fields. However, we have seen that numerous incidents of stubble burning are also reported in our neighboring states. As a consequence, the pollution problem in Delhi worsens considerably during the winter season," Rai said.