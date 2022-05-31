Delhi minister Satyendar Jain arrested by ED in money laundering case

Delhi minister Satyendar Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday in a money laundering case, with his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) calling it a political move ahead of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls.

He was taken into custody under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after a few hours of questioning, ED officials said.

They alleged he was "evasive" in his replies.

The minister is expected to be produced before a designated court on Tuesday.

The arrest has been made by the federal agency in connection with alleged hawala dealings.

Reacting sharply to the arrest, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Jain has been arrested in an eight-year-old "fake" case as he is the AAP's incharge for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections and the BJP is afraid of losing the polls.