Delhi Minister takes false credit of achievements: Cong

"Though pensions for the widow and beneficiaries have been made digital, it does not make any difference to them as the amount is not reaching them. Many welfare pensions have been delayed for months."



Attacking the Delhi government for misleading people, the DPCC chief further said that no new name has been included to the pension list since 2018, despite increasing population in the city.



According to him, the various social welfare pension beneficiaries have been virtually halved from the Congress' time as the Delhi government has stalled disbursement of pensions, allotment of new ration cards, etc.