Delhi: Minor stabs elderly man to death

During inquiry, it was learnt that the deceased man, identified as Horam, used to run a rickshaw stand in Mandi but due to old age he remained confined to his home for the last 20 years.



"He usually went for a walk early morning and on Friday also, he left home at around 4 a.m.," the official said.



The analysis of CCTV footage near the scene of crime led to the suspect after which he was apprehended. The juvenile confessed to his crime and claimed that he was inebriated at the time of crime. "Necessary legal action is being taken," the official added.