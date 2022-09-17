Delhi MLA Amanatullah Khan's aide arrested after ACB finds Rs 12 lakh cash, gun during raid

Ali, a resident of Jamia Nagar, has been arrested by the southeast district police under the Arms Act.



On Friday, police said three FIRs were registered after the ACB raid. One of them was against Ali (54) after an unlicensed weapon and some cartridges were recovered from him. He has been arrested in this case, a senior police officer said.



The second case was registered against Kaushar Imam Siddique, a resident of Jogabai Extension, in Arms Act. A country-made pistol and three live rounds were recovered from his premises, the officer said, adding that he is evading arrest.