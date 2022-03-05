Delhi Musings: BJP’s ‘creative’ content and Delhi Police upholding motto of 'peace, justice, service'

Elections to the municipal corporations in Delhi are round the corner and no sooner the counting gets over in the five election-bound states – politicians of all hues will descend on the capital. The murmurs that began a few months back with AAP and BJP taking pot shots at each other -- blaming the other of corruption will now metamorphose into a full-blown slanging match.

AAP wants Dilliwallahs to believe that BJP-governed municipalities are thoroughly corrupt. Pushed back against the wall with volleys of accusations, the BJP is carpet bombing voters with messages through a well-crafted social media strategy. Newspaper reports recently quoted a Delhi BJP functionary claiming that the party has as many as 37 WhatsApp groups of senior leaders with each of these groups having 256 members in turn. All these people have their own groups of party cadres and workers as members and all of them are constantly fed with ‘creative’ content.

This matrix ensures that the messages reach up to three lakh people as per a conservative estimate. Such messages get amplified further in the groups that these people are a part of. No wonder the groups that a normal, apolitical Dilliwallah is a member of gets such well-crafted messaging. Some even call it propaganda.